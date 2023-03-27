Lyme vaccine trials fail Martha’s Vineyard

To the Editor:

Lyme has been devastating here on Martha’s Vineyard as it has throughout New England. That was the reason I volunteered for this, my first clinical trial, in spite of vax fatigue after five COVID-19 jabs, and flu & pneumonia & shingles jabs.

After receiving two jabs of a Pfizer Lyme vax or placebo (pretty sure I got the live vax due to my reaction) I learned that the trial was suspended here due to Care Access failure to maintain proper clinical trial protocol – and, I would have to agree.

From the phone interview to qualify me to my two trial visits, there was nothing tight and clinical about Care Access’s carefree approach – paperwork and consent laxness, poor use of trial visit time (2-3 hrs ea), remoteness (literally) of clinicians, any empathy to why this trial was so important to us, and no physical connection to an on island care provider (an outdoor tent in December in New England is not a suitable clinical space for a multi-hour visit).

The Lyme trial is code-named Valor for good reason. Every islander who volunteered to be jabbed is a selfless hero, not unlike those who took the first CV19 vaccines. Too bad Care Access did not honor the pact we made with them and Pfizer – to donate our time and well-being for the chance to better everyone.

Yes, the trial continues elsewhere, but not with a community most impacted.

Mike Bellissimo

West Tisbury