Environmentally responsible development

To the Editor:

With elections and town meetings fast approaching, I’m writing to ask that voters hold environmental stewardship top of mind when deciding how to vote. Our Island has grown quickly; development is happening constantly. In order to hold what is most dear to many of us, decisions need to be made with environmental impact, long- and short-term, as a primary consideration.

As many know, our sole-source aquifer is critical to everyone’s health. Mitigating and stopping PFAS contamination is critical. And when thinking of climate change, we need to preserve trees and green spaces. While I support better access to affordable housing, I urge decisionmakers to examine and enforce environmental guidelines so that natural resources are retained. One only has to compare Scott’s Grove in W.T. to the newest development off Barnes Road, Lagoon Ridge, to see the advantages of retaining natural growth. Lagoon Ridge was clear-cut … trees were decimated, and natural landscape razed. Scott’s Grove takes advantage of shade trees for the summer and solar panels for the winter. I’m very concerned about the number of trees the Southern Woodlands will lose as the proposed affordable housing project moves forward. While I’ve sought details about that, the answers are vague.

Last but not least, I ask that we prevent further light pollution. Some of the larger-scale projects include massive amounts of bright lights. Many of us cherish the night sky … let’s not lose the magic of stargazing! Motion sensors are cost-effective, and light is supplied when needed, not constantly. Periods of darkness are critical for our animal and plant friends.

All of these things I’ve mentioned are simplest to prevent rather than mitigate. Some can’t be effectively mitigated. Let’s weigh decisions with head, heart, and conscience at the forefront … for us and future generations.

Susan Desmarais

Oak Bluffs