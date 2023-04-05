Edgartown: Tom Dresser book, Chef Look, painting terracotta, and Easter at Misty Meadows

I found my first mayflower last week! My mom would be so proud. They are such an elegant tiny flower, and smell divine. I was walking the dogs, and looked down and noticed the leaves on the ground. For giggles, I decided to hunt, and lucky me, I found one lone little flower alongside the path. I also saw a magnolia tree getting ready to bloom as well. Spring is bursting forth.

“Martha’s Vineyard in the Roaring Twenties: Radicals and Rascals,” a new book by Tom Dresser, will be published May 22, with a foreword by Island teacher, writer, photographer, and historian Chris Baer. It will be available at Bunch of Grapes, Edgartown Books, and Phillips Hardware, as well as arcadiapublishing.com and other vendors. It can also be found, along with other Tom Dresser books, at thomasdresser.com.

Polished Dental services are back on-Island to care for children on April 5 through 8, from 9 am to 5 pm. Interested? Appointments are available at the MVCS Early Education and Care Center at M.V. Community Services. You can sign up for dental appointments at bit.ly/MVCS_dental.

Enjoy Restorative Yoga at the Edgartown library on Wednesdays, April 5, 12, 19, and 26, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. This class will explore Restorative Yin postures done close to the ground to promote deep rest and encourage physical, mental, and emotional relaxation. Appropriate for all levels, restorative yoga is practiced at a slow pace, and focuses on long holds, stillness, and deep breathing. A limited number of yoga mats and props are available; if you have your own, please bring them with you. Registration is not required.

Chef Look returns to the library on Thursday, April 13, to make Bao Buns. The twist with this class is in the filling: chopped ham with pineapple, pickled jalapeños, and cheese. Registration at bit.ly/EL_BaoBuns.

The Edgartown Council on Aging has numerous events in the coming weeks. They have a terracotta pot painting workshop on April 13 at 10 am, a trip to Harvard Square on May 17, and so much more. Check out its website, edgartowncoa.com, for details and to register for events. Or call 508-627-4368 for more information.

This year, you can enjoy Easter at Misty. Misty Meadows is opening its barn doors for its first Easter event, planned by its teen advisory board. They will have egg hunts, face painting, photos with the Easter Bunny himself, and much more. The Easter event is on Saturday, April 8, from 10 am until 1:30 pm.

Here we are, coming up to Easter weekend. We should really start to see things blooming here soon, and I don’t just mean the flowers and trees. More businesses will begin to open up. More visitors will appear around town. Hopefully with all of that, there will be more exciting news to share with you. It’s been quite slow of late. If you have stories to share, please feel free to contact me.

Enjoy your special holidays and events this week and weekend. From Passover, beginning April 5, to Easter services and special events on Sunday, I wish you all a great week full of kindness and joy.

