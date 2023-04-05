MVRHS Sports Wrap-up

1 of 3

Boys’ tennis cleans up against a seasoned Dover-Sherborn team

On Sunday, the Vineyarders hosted the Dover-Sherborn Raiders for their first match of the season. According to Coach Nicole Macy, MVRHS saw their opener as a litmus test for a potential postseason run, considering Dover-Sherborn’s recent success against the Vineyarders and the rest of the region.

But the Vineyarders ended up giving Dover-Sherborn a taste of their own medicine, beating them 5-0, winning four of their matches in only two sets — the minimum.

On the singles side, Vineyard starters senior Jacob Riis, sophomore Zak Potter, and senior Clyde Smith won their matchups. On the doubles side, senior Teagan Myers and sophomore Caleb Dubin followed suit, as did Kert Kleeman and Kyle Levy.

“It was just incredible; I’m so proud,” stated Coach Macy. “It shows how much they’ve grown; the time they put in at [Vineyard Family Tennis] over the off-season makes a difference … This team is setting exciting expectations for the season.”

The Vineyarders’ next match will be against Barnstable on Wednesday, April 12, at 3:30 pm, also at home on the Fennessy Courts.

Girls’ lacrosse bounces back

MVRHS played two away games this past week: Sunday against Lexington, and then Tuesday against Sturgis West.

On Sunday, the young Vineyard team struggled against a strong Lexington squad, ultimately losing 17-2, in what Coach Lacey Dinning called a “learning game.” The bright spot in the loss was junior Ali Dyke’s performance, netting both of the Vineyard’s goals; one from the penalty spot, and another off a nice drive from behind the net.

On Tuesday, though, the girls bounced back in style, beating the Navigators 13-7. According to Coach Dinning, the game was 7-5 at halftime, but the Vineyarders ramped it up at the end to slam the door shut. “The attack went for it; [in particular] during one-on-one situations. They were determined to win.”

Once again Dyke led the way for the Vineyarders, scoring five goals and making two assists. Sophomore midfielder Charlotte Scott scored three times as well, and sophomore midfielder Annabelle Metell scored twice. In goal, junior Clara Mikos had three saves.

On Thursday, the Vineyarders will have another away game, against Dennis-Yarmouth at 4 pm. They will have their home opener against Sandwich on Saturday at 11:30 am.

Girls tennis loses to Dover-Sherborn

On Sunday, the Vineyarders welcomed the Raiders to the Fennessy Courts for their first match of the season. Reigning Cape and Islands MVP senior Cali Giglio won first singles in a three-set battle, but the Vineyarders ended up losing 4-1.

“Cali’s comeback win at first singles was an excellent effort. Our girls competed well, and overall did a good job against a strong opponent,” stated Coach William Rigali. Evelyn Brewer, Ellie Pennington, Sofia Balsas, Andrea Morse, Sophie Winters, and Irene Eville also started for the Vineyarders.

On Wednesday, after our print deadline, the Vineyarders made the trek up to Newton North to play the Tigers at 4 pm.

Baseball falls short in comeback bid versus Bristol-Plymouth Tech

On Friday afternoon, the Vineyarders traveled to Taunton to play the Craftsmen for their first game of the season.

Things started off poorly for MVRHS, as senior ace Cam Napior initially struggled to get outs, with the weather being so cold and damp. Three errors in the field early on didn’t help things, and the Vineyarders ended up ceding a 5-0 lead two innings into the game.

In the fourth inning, though, the Vineyarders began to bounce back, putting up four runs across the next two innings. Their comeback bid was keyed by two-hit games from junior shortstop Nate Story, senior third baseman Micah Simmons, junior catcher Charlie Porterfield, and junior left fielder Jack Debettencourt. The Vineyarders tallied a total of 11 hits and five walks in their game on Friday. Story was Coach Kyle Crossland’s player of the game.

Ultimately, however, MVRHS fell short in the final few innings, losing 7-5. But Coach Crossland is optimistic that the result would have been different with some crisper fielding. “It’s early in the season, and we have a [completely] new infield … Our infield graduated last year; there’s some mixing and matching that needs to be done.”

Next up, the Vineyarders will play St. John Paul II away this Thursday, and then will have their home opener against Monomoy on Monday, April 10, at 3:15 pm.

Faces old and new deliver for MVRHS track

This past week, the Vineyarders had dual meets against Sturgis West and Dennis-Yarmouth to kick off their season.

On the boys’ side, esteemed veterans Daniel da Silva and Daniel Serpa led the way for the Vineyarders, with the duo anchoring a first-place 4x400m relay finish versus Sturgis West, and also winning three individual events outright. Serpa finished in first place in the 800m run against Sturgis West, while Da Silva won the mile run against Sturgis, in addition to winning the 800m run against Dennis-Yarmouth.

Furthermore, newer faces in sophomore Broden Vincent and senior rookie Christian Flanders performed well for MVRHS. Vincent set a 20-second personal record in the mile run against Dennis-Yarmouth, ultimately winning it all. Meanwhile, Flanders, a four-year swimming star, stood out in the field during his first ever track meets. He won the boys’ high jump outright against Sturgis West, and then followed this performance up with a second-place finish versus Dennis-Yarmouth, despite jumping four inches higher. Against Dennis-Yarmouth, he also put his arm to the test, placing second in his javelin-throwing debut.

On the girls’ side, the Vineyarders had two double winners, twice, in senior Wren Christy and sophomore Camille Brand. Christy swept the 800m and one-mile runs in both meets, while Brand did the same in the high jump and 200m dash. Junior Caroline Bettencourt also took first in the 100m dash against Sturgis West. Brand qualified for the New Balance Indoor Nationals’ high jump last month, and Christy was just seconds off the threshold for qualification in the two-mile.

Unified track hosts Riverview

On Monday afternoon, MVRHS unified track had a successful home opener against Riverview. The meet featured the 400m relay, long jump, shot put, javelin, and 100m dash.

The Vineyarders were led by Kyra Wildanger, who took first in the 100m dash with a time of 13 seconds, and also placed second overall in the long jump (8 feet, 5 inches) and shot put (19 feet).

In addition to a great meet from Wildanger, returning member Alyssa Silvia and rookie Clara Cabral also starred for the Vineyarders. Sylvia placed first in the javelin throw with an awesome heave of 41 feet, 7 inches, and took second in the 100m dash, one second behind Wildanger. Meanwhile, Cabral won the long jump outright with a leap of 8 feet, 7 inches, and was the second-best javelin thrower for MVRHS.

Beki De Oliviera, Quinn Littlefield, Connor McGrath, Rebecca Mandelli, Sofia Fuller, and Julie Barbosa also competed for MVRHS.

Coach Kevin McGrath called the meet an overall success, with members of both teams competing hard and bonding: “The kids did well; everyone had fun.” Their next meet will be against Sandwich on Tuesday, at home.