Poet’s Corner: “Coconuts”

Coconuts

By Taz Strom

Waves rise and fall upon

soft shores of broken rock:

coconuts strewn upon a

carpet of stone as if thrown with abandon,

a feeling of unkempt unrest upon our shore

in the ombra of the moon.

A breeze blows with abandon by a force

shrouded from the naked eye,

as the black sky opens,

its eyes staring down upon

our pitiful planet with blankets of tears.

Then as if sent from the heavens,

the tempest of night descends.

A strong gale toppling waves as fast as it can forms,

stripping the bleak littoral of litter and leaving

a fresh coating of flotsam and jetsam.

Seaweed and sea life long deceased

decorate the freshly

polished coastline,

dotted with newly felled coconuts

strewn upon the rocks,

as if thrown with abandon.

This week’s Poet’s Corner is a submission from 9th grade MVRHS student Tasman Strom. Submission on behalf of teacher Kate Hennigan in the writing poetry portion of her English class.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.