To the Editor:

So the day has come when boaters can no longer enjoy a day anchored in Lake Tashmoo. How awful it must be to see people having fun with family, friends, kids, and grandkids. With so much sadness and anger in the world right now, this should help a lot.

All the money we all bring to Martha’s Vineyard isn’t enough either, I guess. What’s next? A gate?

Maddy Bedard

Falmouth