Edgartown: M.V. Museum centennial, Felix Neck outings, and Pony Time at Misty Meadows

Easter weekends of my youth were spent at the Holiday Inn in Hyannis, with hours and hours of swimming in the hotel pool, and candy in the plastic hotel cups on Easter morning. It was really the only trip we ever took each year, except occasionally to visit family. It was likely it took all of my parents’ “extra” money to splurge on such a trip. We kids loved that weekend trip, and remember it fondly all these years later. What I don’t understand is why they chose Easter weekend. We were raised Catholic and went to church every week, and yet, on Easter we skipped it. Regardless of why, I will remember those special trips forever. Oftentimes, it truly is the little things that last a lifetime.

The M.V. Museum is celebrating its centennial year this year, with special exhibits and events throughout the year. Among these exhibits will be a retrospective on Dorothy West, wooden boatbuilding from Wampanoag roots to the present, and the Island deaf community from years back. To find out more about these and other events, go to its website at mvmuseum.org.

The museum is also pleased to share information about the upcoming Earth Day Festival, to be held on its campus on April 22, from 12 to 4 pm. It will begin with a land acknowledgement by Adriana Ignacio of the Aquinnah Cultural Center, and a performance by the Black Brook Singers. It will also include information tables where people can learn about the work of various organizations and their impact on the Island’s environment. For a list of organizations involved, check out the website, mvmuseum.org.

Happy birthday to Brad Hill and Heidi Cook on April 7, Melinda DeFeo, Nancy Bruguiere Morris, and Beth Kaeka on April 9, Rose Walsh on April 10, Megan McDonald and Pam Cassidy on April 12, and Paula Smith on April 13.

Felix Neck is offering its spring vacation program April 17 through 21, from 10 am to 2 pm. Your child can spend school vacation week exploring different Island properties, learning about wildlife, growing food, making crafts, singing songs, listening to stories, and much more. Monday: FARM Institute with the Trustees, Edgartown. Tuesday: The Trustees at Long Point Wildlife Refuge, West Tisbury. Wednesday: Native Earth Teaching Farm, Chilmark. Thursday: Island Grown Schools at Thimble Farm, West Tisbury. Friday: Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary, Edgartown. To register, call 508-627-4850 or visit bit.ly/felixneck. The cost for the week is $350 for members and $400 for nonmembers.

Join Mikaela and Misty Meadows Equine Learning Center for “Pony Time” at 10:30 am on April 19. This event will start by reading a story, learning about horses, and then meeting some of the horses who call Misty Meadows home. This event is free and open to the public, and takes place at Misty Meadows Equine Learning Center. This program is recommended for ages 3-plus, but all ages are welcome. Email Mikaela with any questions at mlawson@clamsnet.org.

That about does it for this week’s column. Keep sharing your news and events with me. Have a great week. Stay kind.

