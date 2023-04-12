‘The Lamb Cycle’ book signing

Join illustrator Kate Feiffer at Edgartown Books on Sunday, April 16, from 2 to 4 pm, as she signs copies of “The Lamb Cycle.” She worked with author David Ewbank on this whimsical book about what might have happened if iconic writers such as T.S. Eliot, D.H. Lawrence, Alexander Pope, and others had written “Mary Had a Little Lamb.” Would Lawrence have written about the longing Mary had for her little lamb? Would Eliot’s Mary be remembered by an old man looking back on his life?

The stories come to life with Feiffer’s witty illustrations. She is the author of 11 highly acclaimed books for children, including “Harry the Dog with No Tail,” “Double Pink,” and “My Mom Is Trying to Ruin My Life.” “The Lamb Cycle” is the first book Feiffer has illustrated.