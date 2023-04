The M.V. Film Center hosts “Der Rosenkavalier” on screen while it happens live at the Met. The cast includes soprano Lise Davidsen, mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard, and soprano Erin Morley. Bass Günther Groissböck and Markus Brück round out the performance. This Viennese comedy packs on the talent as well as plenty of heart. Saturday, April 15, at 12 noon. Tickets at mvfilmsociety.com.