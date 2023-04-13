Polls are open: Election day in three Vineyard towns

West Tisbury, Oak Bluffs and Edgartown voters go to the polls today for their annual town elections.

Oak Bluffs has two open seats open on the select board and one seat on the planning board, both contested. Select board members Ryan Ruley and Brian Packish not seeking reelection. Looking to fill the two open seats are Dion Alley, Thomas Hallahan, and Mark Leonard.

The town’s planning board has a contested race as well. Bill Cleary won’t be seeking re-election. Running for that board are Sean Patrick Debettencourt and Robert Fehl.

Polls are open until 7 pm at the Oak Bluffs Library.

In Edgartown, the big question before voters is whether to fund the new Edgartown fire station. The current station was built in 1966 and a recent feasibility study found several deficiencies, including a lack of space. The town is asking for $21.5 million for a total rebuild on the same property.

Also on the ballot in Edgartown, voters will be asked to fund improvements to the North Wharf at $2.6 million.

Both the fire station and North Wharf projects will appear on the ballot as debt exclusions, which allows the town to raise local taxes by more than 2-and-a-half percent.

Edgartown polls are open at town hall until 7 pm on Thursday.

In West Tisbury, voters will also be asked to approve funding for capital projects. The town is asking for $1.2 million to replace the HVAC system at the West Tisbury Library. They also want to borrow money for the town’s share of the feasibility study for the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School project. The MVRHS school committee is looking to rebuild or renovate the high school.

Polls will be open until 7 pm at Station 2 on State Road.