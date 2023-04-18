After battling a sarcoma, Robert Norton Ganz Jr. died peacefully at home in Chilmark on April 9, 2023. He was 97.

His mind remained alert, and his tastes in food and music were discriminating until the end. Bob was the husband of Anne Hotchkiss Ganz, and a loving father and grandfather. He cherished his many friends both on and off the Island, as well as his colleagues and students from his years as a professor of English at George Washington University.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper, and plans for a memorial service will be announced.