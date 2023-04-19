BBBS hosts a social at Harbor View Hotel

1 of 2

As Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) plans for the next five years of service to youth, its volunteer leadership will host an evening social on Tuesday, April 25, from 4 to 7 pm at the Harbor View Hotel. Members of the public interested in learning about the work BBBS is doing for Island youth are encouraged to attend.

“As our program continues to grow locally, we need to expand our reach and offer opportunities for more people in the community to become involved,” says leadership chair Stanley Startzel in a press release from BBBS. “Over the past three years, we have added almost 20 new matches to the program here on Island, and the Leadership Council is looking for community-minded individuals to help further our mission.”

Current Bigs, Leadership Council members, and BBBS staff will be on hand to answer questions, the release says.

“There are numerous ways to get involved beyond being a mentor,” noted J.R. Mell, regional director for BBBS, in the release. “As a non-four-wall program, opportunities like these allow the community an easy way to meet all parties to our mission. Additionally, we are always looking to add members to our committees, as well as to discuss other avenues our agency can partner with the community to best serve youth.”

There is no charge for this event, and anyone who is interested in helping BBBS is encouraged to attend. The evening will include hors d’oeuvres and drinks, sponsored by BBBS, and a brief speaking program. Advance registration is encouraged by contacting Tori Costa at tcosta@emassbigs.org. If you are unable to attend the event, but are looking to get involved, contact J.R. Mell at 508-827-8170, or at jrmell@capebigs.org.