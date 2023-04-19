Thanks to Congressman Keating

To the Editor:

I would like to publicly thank our congressman, Bill Keating, for standing up for his constituents on the Cape and Islands.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the extremist Republicans are threatening to drive the U.S. to default on our debts if they don’t get their way in slashing Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and other vital programs.

Right now, working-class Americans are struggling with inflation and rising costs of living. Any cuts to Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid would threaten the livelihoods of millions, and pull the rug out from under all of us who have paid into those programs — not to mention the risks of a recession and job losses if Republicans force the government to default on its debt.

Rep. Keating signed the congressional letter from Reps. Boyle, Jayapal, and Kuster calling for a clean vote to avoid a default on our debts, and opposing any cuts to Social Security, Medicare, and other programs members of our community rely on for survival.

Thank you, Rep. Keating, for defending the livelihood of working and retired Americans, and protecting the economic stability of our country.



Carla Cooper

Edgartown