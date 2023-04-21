No luggage cart on Steamship ferry

To the Editor:

Today (Thursday April 20) we took the 1:15 boat from Woods Hole to the Vineyard. There was no luggage cart. The Steamship employee on the ramp said that was because when there are lots of cars, they will not run the luggage cart so that they can fit more cars on board.

If true, this is a ridiculous policy. What about elderly passengers without cars? Are they supposed to haul heavy bags up and down the stairs? What about island residents who have gone off island to do shopping? Perhaps this was just another Authority “mechanical failure,” though this time on the cart and not a boat, but the policy makes no sense.

Peter Jones

Edgartown