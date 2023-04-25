In defense of O.B. planning board

To the Editor:

I’m writing to express frustration regarding unproven innuendo that Terry Donahue raised in his letter to the editor. He wrote that Mr. Hopkins, Oak Bluffs Planning Board chairperson, won’t end the lawsuit “not because of a danger to the aquifer, but for personal reasons.”

Mr. Donahue please furnish facts rather than speculation when leveling a charge such as this. Slander is unacceptable. As for your scientific claims, information on PFAS is evolving as I write this. And it’s appearing to be more dangerous than we thought. Current research is critical.

Susan Desmarais

Oak Bluffs