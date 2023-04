Enjoy a glorious spring concert by the Island Community Chorus, directed by William Peek. The music program includes Gabriel Fauré’s “Requiem,” Opus 48, and Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Six Choral Songs.” This special performance takes place at the historic Old Whaling Church in Edgartown on Saturday, April 29, 7:30 to 8:30 pm, and on Sunday, April 30, 3 to 4 pm. For more details, visit islandcommunitychorus.com.