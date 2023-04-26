Court report: April 14, 2023

April 14

Nyasia Smith, Vineyard Haven; 24, three counts of distributing obscene matter: continued to pretrial hearing with further conditions to stay away from and no contact with alleged victim.

Kurt A. Waltersdorf, Tisbury; 43, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial hearing.

Lawrence A. Debettencourt, Oak Bluffs; 81, carrying a dangerous weapon: continued to pretrial hearing.

Alishia M. Hicks, Mattapan; 52, larceny over $250: continued to pretrial hearing.