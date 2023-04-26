Cribbage Club results

22 Vineyard Cribbage Club members met on Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown to play our favorite game. These are the people who placed:

First, Kathy Kinsman with an 11/5 +97 card

Third, David Pothier with an 8/4 +55 card

Fourth, Louis Larsen with an 8/4 +51 card

Fifth, Bill Russell with an 8/4 +34 card

Eleven people got skunked-(a game won by more than 31 points). There were six 24-point hands, by Louis Larsen, Bob Hakenson, Ed Montesion, Sharon Barba, and Chris MacLeod.

If you would like to check us out, come on over to the American Legion Hall in Edgartown on any Wednesday evening. We have food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm sharp.