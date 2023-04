Open the way to a flourishing landscape in a delightful workshop on backyard garden planning with Anna Swanson of Slip Away Farm and the Ag Society. Learn about maintenance, optimizing a small space, harvest strategies, crop rotation, designing a plot, and more. Anyone interested in gardening is welcome on Tuesday, May 2, 5:30 to 7 pm, at the Ag Hall in West Tisbury. To register for free, email 4h@mvagsoc.org.