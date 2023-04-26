M.V. Chamber Music Society hosts the Rasa String Quartet

The Rasa String Quartet creates original programs influenced by a variety of cultures. In Sanskrit, the term “rasa” refers to the power of an artform to inspire a profound emotional response in the reader, listener, or viewer. On May 6, at 4 pm, at the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury, the Rasa String Quartet will perform a range of music, from Beethoven to Native American Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate’s “Reveal,” to the work of mid-20th century composer William Grant Still, called the “dean of Afro-American composers.”

Doors open at 3:30 pm. The M.V. Chamber Music Society offers tickets for both in-person attendance and livestream viewing for this concert. For tickets and more information, visit mvcms.org.