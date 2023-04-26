Peepers versus beepers

To the Editor:

As is usual for this time of year, as a rite of spring, I bundle up, step outside at dusk, and keenly listen for the oh-so-familiar primordial sound of the beloved annual pinkletink chorus.

But wait! What is that I hear in yonder wood? Beep! Beep! Beep! Beep! Beep!

Could it possibly be? The mating call of a yet-undiscovered amphibian species?

But alas, it is merely the unrelenting noise of so-called “progress,” the soundtrack of the incessant building projects that are crisscrossing and encircling our little Island, replacing the “peeping” with the deafening “beeping” of the earth-moving machinery’s backup alarm systems.

Oh well, there’s always next spring, right? Well maybe, just maybe.

Cathy Weiss

West Tisbury