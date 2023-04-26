Tisbury: Pear trees, trivia night, Neighborhood Convention, and ‘Indigenous Teachings for Living Well’

Heard on Main Street: I am what I am. Your approval is not needed.

You really should be aware that the last day to register to vote is tomorrow, Friday, April 28. Election day will be Tuesday, May 9, from noon to 8 pm. There is no early voting.

A friend and I were driving along Clough Lane last week, and commented on the missing flowers. Surely you noticed the lack of lovely blossoms this year. I like to call those Bradford pear trees “our cherry blossoms,” when those are in bloom each spring in D.C. There is only one pear tree blossoming now, close to Pine Street. I think it must have been somehow protected from the bitter winds.

What happened? Remember a couple of warmer days about a month ago, followed by a few nights below freezing? That’s what happened. The newly forming buds froze in that cold weather. This cold spell also froze the buds on the Bradford pears by the Baptist church.

These Bradford pear trees were all planted in 1972 just to beautify our town. The freezing buds also occurred on a variety of our flowering trees. So we won’t see the flowers on those trees again until next spring. The good news is that most of the pear trees are perfectly healthy, and tiny green leaves are beginning to appear. So that means we will be able to enjoy their lovely colors this fall.

You can Zoom in at home for the fun Trivia Night test of your knowledge of TV commercials on Friday, April 28, at 7 pm. Play solo, or organize a team for the entire family. The trivia questions are geared toward adults, but there is no embarrassing content. Videos will be disabled. The ability to view slides on a screen is all you need for this treat, provided by the CLAMS libraries. There is a 30-team limit with a five-team wait list. More: amcdonough@clamsnet.org.

On Tuesday, May 2, the Neighborhood Convention features Featherstone at 11 am at Grace Episcopal Church. Ann Smith, director of Featherstone, will tell you about “The Power of the Arts.” All are welcome. Remember to bring your sack lunch.

Make a note now that the M.V. Commission, Wampanoag Tribe, and Vineyard Conservation Society invite you to the Climate Action Fair on Sunday, May 7, from noon to 4 at the Ag Hall. Seriously, a number of people who are knowledgeable will be there, just for you. Most of us have only vague ideas of how to somehow participate to make things better for all of us. Get a real answer to “What can I do?”

Do you appreciate the fact that April showers are promising the dandelions of summer?

One issue often bothers me. The Martha’s Vineyard Museum never gives an early notice of coming events. I was especially annoyed a few weeks ago when they sent a notice of a delightful event by email. It was sent at 10 am, but I didn’t look at the email until noon — by which time it was too late to sign up. That is not appropriate. Not everyone has email. The museum refuses to ever share upcoming events a bit earlier — sometimes I call friends who are often interested, but have no computer. I realize it may be that something has just come up — but not on such a regular basis.

If you are looking for a special book, this one has just been recommended to me. It is called “The Seven Circles: Indigenous Teachings for Living Well.” I have only scratched the surface at this point, but must admit I am curious what I will learn. Not sure there is ever enough time for me to learn all the ways of Living Well.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out tomorrow to Jessica Soleil, Ronnie Tolin, and Melanie Jane Dickson. Best wishes for a happy birthday go to Andrew Williamson on Sunday, and to his twin Ellie Williamson on Monday. Tuesday belongs to Herb Ward.

Heard on Main Street: Nobody cares if you can’t dance well. Just get up and dance. Sometimes you just need to dance.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.