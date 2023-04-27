Noteworthy for 55+: May 2023

MVRHS Luncheon

A delightful experience provided by the M.V. Regional High School Culinary Arts department. Great food and live music once a month during the school year. Reservations required: 508-939-9440; $15 per person.

Please join us Thursday, May 11, in the MVRHS Culinary Arts Dining Room for Caesar Salad, Shrimp Primavera, Spring Vegetable, and Penne Pasta, and Warm Lemon Pudding Cakes. Music starts at 11 am; lunch will be served promptly at 11:30 am.

Community Programs

Community Foundation Utility Support for All Ages: If you are struggling to pay your utilities during this difficult time, please reach out to Leslie at M.V. Center for Living, 508-939-9440, ext. 106, to apply for assistance.

Emergency Food Program: As a member of the Greater Boston Food Bank, M.V. Center for Living coordinates the delivery of nutritious food to local Councils on Aging and Serving Hands Pantry at the First Baptist Church in Vineyard Haven, for distribution to Islanders in need. For information, contact your local Council on Aging, or the Center for Living at 508-939-9440.

Shopping Shuttle: MVCL is partnering with the Tisbury and Oak Bluffs Councils on Aging and Island Elderly Housing to provide weekly transportation for older adults to shop and do errands. Outings are approximately from 10 am to 1 pm. Call M.V. Center for Living at 508-939-9440 to register. Days and locations:

Wednesdays: Downtown Vineyard Haven

Thursdays: Edgartown Triangle, Stop & Shop

Fridays: Downtown Oak Bluffs, Food Pantry

Volunteer Fair

Tuesday, May 9, 1 to 3 pm

The Howes House

1042 State Road, West Tisbury

508-693-2896

Looking for a way to get involved in the community and lend a helping hand? Do you have some time to spare? Drop in and join us at the Up-Island COA (Howes House) to meet various Island organizations who depend on volunteers to provide services in our beloved community.