Dr. VanBeber will be on Island May 2 for the normal Tuesday, and May 13, which is a Saturday. Saturday is a trial run for a month or two, to see how it goes to help Island veterans.

The American Legion and VFW are looking for new membership, and veterans interested in working and helping other Island vets. Both are great organizations, and help the community.

Please reach out with any questions.

Sincerely,

Randy Dull

Phone: 508-693-6887

Email: vetsagent@dukescounty.org