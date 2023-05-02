It takes a village

To the Editor:

My mother, Patricia Neal, loved everything about Martha’s Vineyard. She mostly loved the Islanders, and our close-knit community. Her favorite pastime was sitting out in front of our South Water Street house with a glass of wine, heckling the Rev. John Schule, whenever she spotted him: “Oh Vicar! Come drink with me!” Her deep husky voice boomed across South Water Street.

More often than not, the Rev. John Schule, and later his successor, the Rev. Dr, Jerry Fritz, would happily skip across the street from the parsonage and sit for hours, admiring the beautiful, ever-changing light over the harbor, chatting to and welcoming every one of the many residents and visitors who passed by, always offering to photograph them with the magnificent view of the harbor as the backdrop. I, over the years, spent hundreds of hours sitting with my mother, watching the ever-changing light as the boats and people drifted by. “Isn’t it grand,” my mother would always say, after a sip of wine, almost breathing in the beauty of the harbor. My mother taught me by example to be kind to everyone, to be selfless, to know that we are all equal, no matter our race or background, and to play bingo. But, most important, she taught me to respect our neighbors, our friends, and our community, to always give and never to take.

I believe that most of us Islanders have these values, but sadly not all of us.

I am writing to help make our community aware of a thoughtless proposal, submitted to the Edgartown Historic Committee by Patrick Ahern for David Malm, the new owner of 81 South Water St. (and also the new owner of a reported $100 million worth of property on both our Island and Nantucket), to the threat to that view, which gives so much pleasure to so many visitors both walking and driving by.

Mr. Malm proposes to shift the original historic house (81 South Water St.) to its side, which would already destroy the town view, and, as if that were not enough, to add another large structure, extending all the way across the lawn. Selfishly, this will block the much-loved view. (Hundreds of people stop daily to photograph its beauty and take in the serenity and beauty of the harbor.) If we do not protest loudly, the public vista will vanish, leaving just a newly built house that only Mr Malm and his tenants will enjoy, and visitors and residents will no longer be able to see what they have all delighted in over many decades. I fear this is just the beginning of more destruction to come to Edgartown, as Mr. Malm has recently bought many of our beautiful homes.

A question for you, Mr. Malm: Are you aware of the housing shortage on the Island? If you were, you might invest in helping to relieve the housing shortage and the generations of Island residents and business owners who are being forced off the Island to find housing. Surely, your investments would be more appreciated by our community, rather than ruining the pleasure all Islanders share on a street we have lived on or visited for years, for what? To reserve the enjoyment for yourself and your tenants? Perhaps carelessly, you are unaware of the damage your plan will do to our town, a landmark that so many people enjoy daily. If so, we would

all be delighted to educate you about our housing crisis and the desperate need our community has for financial assistance. We could also educate you about community, and that we, longtime year-round and seasonal residents both, respect and care for one another. If it is privacy you seek, then you have purchased the wrong property, as South Water Street is a destination for many tourists and visitors who come seeking the beauty of the harbor.

Mr. Ahearn was recently quoted in Martha’s Vineyard magazine: “My clients,” he said, “learn that their interests are best served when we collectively consider the interests of the general public.” Mr Ahern, please practice what you preach.

Islanders, visitors, and beyond, please help stop this development from going forward by sending an email to hdc@edgartown-ma.us, or delivering a letter to the Historic District Commission, P.O. Box 5158, Edgartown, MA 02539, objecting to this selfish proposal.

Please also join the public meeting via Zoom, on May 18 at 4 pm.

Lucy Dahl

Edgartown