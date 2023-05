Glide through the water in the moonlight. With a guide by your side, kayak on Sengekontacket Pond and take in the setting sun, the twinkling stars, and the luminous moon, as we celebrate each month’s full moon. Friday, May 5, 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary. Call 508-627-4850 or visit bit.ly/felixneck to register.