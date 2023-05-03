Music is a visual art

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
0
— Courtesy Julian Loida

Shh, can you hear that? That’s paint. Percussionist and composer Julian Loida asks audiences to consider if a painting can be heard. Music is an all-senses-on-board experience for Loida, who explores a variety of sounds, genres, and artistic endeavors. Loida will share the shimmering sound of the vibraphone, and explain how synesthesia (a blending of the senses) can break down artistic barriers and be used as a tool for healing. Friday, May 5, 1 to 2 pm at the West Tisbury library. For questions, call 508-693-3366.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here