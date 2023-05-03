Music is a visual art

Shh, can you hear that? That’s paint. Percussionist and composer Julian Loida asks audiences to consider if a painting can be heard. Music is an all-senses-on-board experience for Loida, who explores a variety of sounds, genres, and artistic endeavors. Loida will share the shimmering sound of the vibraphone, and explain how synesthesia (a blending of the senses) can break down artistic barriers and be used as a tool for healing. Friday, May 5, 1 to 2 pm at the West Tisbury library. For questions, call 508-693-3366.