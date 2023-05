It is so nice to know that there is a place other than your kitchen where your kids can bang on some drums. Join Maryse Smith for some child-centered music time. Instruments will be provided, but if you feel like bringing your own drums, flute, or harpsichord, feel free! Music with Maryse will meet on Friday, May 12, at 10:30 am. This event will take place at the West Tisbury library. It’s free, and open to the public. For questions, email mlawson@clamsnet.org or call 508-693-3366.