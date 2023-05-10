Edgartown: Sculpture exhibit, Bird-a-thon, Minnesingers, and Eagles volleyball team

It’s sunny and hot out, and I’ve been working out at Pop’s all morning, removing the last stuff from his house. I miss him like crazy, and hate being out at his house without him there to give me a hard time. But the shining sun and warm temperatures help heal the soul of so many ills. I’m taking a break now, so thought I’d start writing before the next dump trip.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Olivia Lingren on May 9, Cookie Perry and Jo-Ann Taylor on May 10, Kathryn Antonsson and Charlotte McCarron on May 12, and MaryBeth Naron and Nedine Cunningham on May 12.

Kate Ridenour sent an email about an upcoming exhibit at the M.V. Museum, “The Lost Birds Project.” Per her email, “The exhibition will feature larger-than-life outdoor sculptures on display from May 13, 2023 to May 11, 2024, with a companion indoor exhibition in the Waggaman Community Gallery from May 13 until July 30, 2023. There will be a special opening reception event on Friday, May 12, with the artist, Todd McGrain, onsite to make remarks. McGrain envisioned this exhibition as a public memorial to birds driven to extinction in modern times. Part natural history and part artist’s diary, it features sculptures of five vanished species of birds, along with a companion exhibition diving deeper into Todd’s work to explore each bird’s story and the lessons learned from their extinctions.”

Felix Neck’s annual Bird-a-thon is on May 12 and 13. Per their website: “Bird-a-thon is Mass Audubon’s largest annual fundraising event, and this year is the 40th anniversary. Birders from across the state join teams to fundraise and take part in competitions, programs, and more as a celebration of spring. The competition takes place over 24 hours, from 6 pm on Friday, May 12, to 6 pm on Saturday, May 13. Over the course of the day, 13 teams compete against one another to see who can spot the most species of birds.” To learn more, check out the website, bit.ly/MABirdathon.

The MVRHS Minnesingers’ annual spring show, “The Time of Our Lives,” is this weekend at the PAC, on Friday, May 12, at 7 pm, and Saturday, May 13, at 4 pm. Proceeds from the show help send the group to Austria, Bavaria, and London in 2024.

I’m picking up the article again Monday to finish. I couldn’t sit inside with all that sunshine outside on Saturday and Sunday. How many people worked in their yards this weekend? We did a lot of cleaning up, and the line at the dump on Sunday was crazy long. Lots of people doing lots of things, producing lots of trash and recyclables, I guess.

Congratulations to the Edgartown School Eagles volleyball team. They had an undefeated season, and finished as champions for the 2023 year, with Gary Smith still at the helm as coach. Well done, team.

I need some news! Got birthdays you want to share? How about sales and specials, or opening news for your business? I would love to share it with readers here in my column. You can email me at ggardnermv@gmail.com ,and I’ll include what you share. My deadline is on Mondays!

That’s all the news I’ve got. As busy as it is here, news is quiet, no matter how hard I hunt. Have a great week. Practice patience and kindness as the Island begins to ramp up its pace and population! Give each other a little grace. Always.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.