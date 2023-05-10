Oak Bluffs: Tea party, rewilding your yard, M.V. Little League, and community baby shower

“To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colors of a rainbow.” –Maya Angelou

I wonder what my children would say if asked to describe me. Maybe I shouldn’t ask! Mothers have to be so many things that being described as both a hurricane and a rainbow seems appropriate. I suspect I’d get more votes on the hurricane side from my children — but to the grandchildren, I’m definitely a rainbow!

Anyway, here’s your reminder: Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14. There are lots of options for taking Mom out to dinner or brunch, especially with more restaurants opening this month. The Minnesinger Spring show is a perfect Mother’s Day outing — shows are Friday at 7 pm and Saturday at 4 pm, at the MVRHS PAC.

No matter how you do it, thank your mother!

The library is hosting a lovely event for moms and kids. The Mother’s Day Tea Party and Crafting is on Saturday, from 10 to 11:30 am. Later on Saturday, at 1, join Matt Pelikan to learn how to “Rewild Your Yard” by opting for a yard that is easier to maintain and offers a better habitat for wildlife.

Do you like the new hospital sign? It startled me a little bit, gave me that where-am-I? feeling — especially after waiting at a real red light on the bridge! It looks out of place to me, like a hospital sign anywhere on the mainland. I suppose we’ll get used to it. Now, if they would just move the traffic light setup down the road to Five Corners when they’re done with the construction!

There will be a celebration of the life of Vera Shorter on Friday, May 12, at 2 pm at the Union Chapel. I was fortunate to meet Vera in the ’80s; she had a big impact on my life. I was newly in a management position at the Mattakesett resort. We hosted the celebrity tennis tournament to benefit the programs of the Nathan Mayhew Seminars, which Vera’s husband Rufus had worked hard to revitalize into an active center for learning. Vera was a force of nature — a very dynamic, savvy, compassionate, and accomplished woman — and she gave me lots of real advice about managing projects, people, and life. Vera died in March 2021 at age 98. Come hear about and celebrate Vera on Friday.

Lori Ann Robinson Fisher passed away on April 15, after a battle with cancer. Lori was so open and sharing with her battle, not surprisingly, as she had spent her life helping others. I met her briefly a long time before she was the creator of Islanders Talk. The Facebook page was a natural step for her, in her passion for all things Vineyard, and her desire to help those in need. It became the go-to place for Island news and gossip, even to the point of being quoted in newspapers as a source of reporting. My deepest sympathy goes out to the Robinson-Fisher families, and all who loved Lori.

One of my favorite signs of spring is the crack of the bat at Viera Park as M.V. Little League baseball gets underway. You can support this great program by Dining to Donate at the Wharf on Monday, May 15. Lunch or dinner, 15 percent of the proceeds will benefit M.V. Little League, and keep this tradition going.

Oh Baby! There will be a community baby shower to celebrate all expectant parents at May 25 from 4:30 to 6. It will be on the lawn at the M.V. Family Center on Greenwood Avenue, Vineyard Haven, with gifts, games, raffles, and food. Please preregister to join the party by calling the Family Center at 508-687-9182, or email mvfamilycenter@gmail.com. This is a collaboration between IWYC and M.V. Family Center, as a gift to entire community.

I often walk through the cemetery, it is so lovely and well-kept, and it is obviously rich in Oak Bluffs history. On May 13, you can join local historian Tom Dresser for a fun, informative, and not-at-all-scary cemetery tour. Meet at the front entrance to the library, on Pacific Avenue, for the tour, which begins at 10 am. The tour takes an hour, and is about one mile of walking. Tom will be giving tours monthly through September — check the library website for dates.

Happy May birthday wishes to Primo Lombardi Jr. on May 11. Marion Cardoza will turn 102 years young on May 12. Shirley Washington also celebrates her day on the 12th. Best birthday greetings to Kelli Pecararo on the 14th, and Marie Doubleday on the 17th.

Send me your news!

If you have any Oak Bluffs Town Column suggestions, email Joanne Lambert, joannelamber@gmail.com.