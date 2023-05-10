Real Estate Transactions: May 1 – 5, 2023

Chilmark

May 5, Peter B. Knowlton and Thomas W. Knowlton sold 50 South Road to Peter B. Knowlton, trustee of Peter B. Knowlton 2022 Revocable Trust, and Daniel A. Knowlton, trustee of T.M. Knowlton Irrevocable Trust, for $1.

Edgartown

May 1, Brian L. Fresher sold 14 Jernegan Ave. and 49 Tenth St. South to Brad Fresher and Craig Fresher, trustees of Flaherty Point Trust, for $185,000.

May 1, Daniel J. Brown sold 7 Brown Road to 7 Brown Road LLC for $1,000,000.

Oak Bluffs

May 1, Herbert S. Simmons and Blair N. Simmons, trustees of Simmons Family Living Trust, sold 168 East Chop Drive to Geoghan E. Coogan, trustee of 168 East Chop Nominee Trust, for $2,100,000.

May 1, Nora M. Love sold 14 Mae Ave. to Stacia J. Chuairy for $576,143.48.

May 2, East Chop Association Inc. sold 0 Maxfield Ave. to Jeremy D. Driesen and Jeanette N. Driesen for $41,860.

May 2, East Chop Association Inc. sold 0 New York Ave. and 0 Cedar Ave. to Ellen R. Convisser and Margo A. Storsteen for $36,110.

May 2, East Chop Association Inc. sold 0 New York Ave. and 0 Chestnut Ave. to Michael J. Nania II for $35,040.

Tisbury

May 1, Anne L. Steinbach, Susan E. Davis, and Elizabeth M. Cosin sold 19 Spring Valley to Jonathan A. Cosin and Alison Appel for $450,000.