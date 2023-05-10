Writer’s paradise

Shh! Trying to concentrate on your memoir, poem, or script, but your neighbor is obsessed with his weed whacker, and your son just realized he can create beats by running up and down the stairs in his football cleats? If you need a quiet place to write, come to the Art Barn at Featherstone Center for the Arts on Sunday afternoons, and enjoy the blissful, silent company of other writers. You’re welcome to stay for the full two hours, or for just 20 minutes. Sunday, May 14, at 1 pm. 30 Featherstone Lane, Oak Bluffs. Free.