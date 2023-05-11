Directly elect representatives to the MVRHS committee

To the Editor:

Vicki Divoll of the Chilmark Fincom has just written a letter to the Times which clearly, passionately, expresses her disappointment when an MVRHS board member refuses to explain her position on a turf-related vote. This tight-lipped board member is described as “Our elected representative.”

How I wish there were such a thing as “Our elected representative” on the MVRHS board.

In fact there has never been a directly-elected representative to the MVRHS board. You run for a local elementary committee and then you may or may not find yourself on the MVRHS board.

In my experience of more than forty years watching elementary school committee elections, most of them uncontested, rarely if ever do high school issues come up.

So we have a regional board composed of people who are elected to a local school board and then, as an additional responsibility, may be chosen — not by the voters — to serve on the MVRHS board. Never have any of these people even been able to simply be on the MVRHS board without also being on an elementary board, the All-island School Committee, and maybe a few subcommittees.

So yes, Vicki. Yes to elected representatives. I wish we had them. But even more, yes to elected representatives who need to answer constituents from every part of the Island?

Maybe I’m dreaming but possibly directly electing representatives to the MVRHS board would entail some very healthy and helpful discussions, connecting voters all over the Island to their wonderful MVRHS, whatever type of field these young people get to play on

Peter Palches

Oak Bluffs