Cribbage Club results

Twenty-five members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown on Wednesday to play our favorite game of cribbage. The results are as follows:

First, Chris MacLeod with a 10/5 +69 hand

Second, Dick Kelly with a 10/4 +47 hand

Third, Angie Fisher with a 9/4 +78 hand

Fourth, Tony Rezendes with a 9/4 +77 hand

Fifth, Mary Alice Russell with a 9/4 +54 hand

Sixth, Suzanne Cioffi with a 9/4 +15 hand

There were four 24-point hands: Chris MacLeod, George Giosmas, Dennis VonMehren, and Dick Kelly. There were a total of 14 skunks (a game won by 31 points or more). There was one flush in the crib hand, by Juli Vanderhoop.

Please come and join us if you know how to play cribbage. The summer league will be starting in two weeks, which is a great time to come and see if you like playing with us. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm and we start play at 6 pm sharp.

Hope to see you at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown next Wednesday, or any Wednesday.