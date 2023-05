Daffodils, hyacinths, and tulips — oh my! Finally, a little sun and some flowers — “The Art of Flowers,” to be exact. Yup, it’s that time of year again, where Island artists share their floral-inspired work in the perennially popular “Art of Flowers” show. Featherstone Center for the Arts in Oak Bluffs, through May 29. For more information, visit featherstoneart.org, or call 508-693-1850.