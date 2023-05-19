Real Estate Confidential: So you want a home with a pool

1 of 7

Real Estate Confidential is a biweekly chit-chat about new listings, sales, or other insider information on the Martha’s Vineyard Real Estate market, presented by Fred Roven, owner/broker of Martha’s Vineyard Buyer Agents. It appears every other Friday in The Minute.

With 15 new properties on the market this week, I thought for sure we would break through the 100 count for single family homes on the market, but with new contracts and sales, we have dropped back down to 93.

Usually at this time of year, as we have more and more warm days, I think about homes with pools, and this week is no different. The trees are beginning to sprout, and signs of summer blossoms are peeking through the ground. We even had the occasional warm day for a reminder of how refreshing a dip in a cool pool will be on those hot summer days.

More and more often, Martha’s Vineyard home buyers and visitors are asking for pools. One reason for buyers, certainly, is the unexpectedly large increase a pool can add to your rental income bottom line. The advantages of owning a home with a pool are varied, and only limited by your imagination. The relaxation and fun activities your family can enjoy in the summertime are the appeal. Swimming pools are a luxury for some, and a necessity for others. Just imagine yourself floating in a pool on Martha’s Vineyard or that late-night swim before sleep.

With 7,000 square feet of living space, 52 South Summer Street in Edgartown is a perfect example of in-town luxury living. Known as the Captain Ellsworth West House, this renovated Greek Revival captain’s home is steeped in history, and it was beautifully renovated inside and out by Hutker Architects. The property features a main house with four floors of living space, plus a private porch with a wood burning fireplace. Also, it has a detached, two-story Carriage House with a pool cabana facing a private, outdoor living area that has a gunite pool and a built-in whirlpool spa.

Another Hutker design is found in the ocean view oasis at 2 Squibnocket Road in Chilmark. This family compound is on 4.5 acres and has panoramic views of South Shore beach, Quitsa and Menemsha Ponds, and views out to Vineyard Sound. A stroll down the path from the home takes you to Squibnocket beach for sunning, swimming, paddling, or any water activity you can imagine. In addition to the four-bedroom main house, which overlooks the lap pool, is a secluded guest house with two ensuite bedrooms and a spacious living area, which has a wood-burning fireplace. This Chilmark retreat also features deeded access to a dock for small boat pick-up and drop-off on Menemsha Pond, just across the way.

For me, the quintessential waterfront compound in Seven Gates Farm is what Martha’s Vineyard is all about. The idyllic, beachfront, main residence and carriage house with their stunning views at 44 Forest Road were designed and built by South Mountain Company, and are ideally set above sloping lawns that lead to Vineyard Sound. Views of the Sound and Elizabeth Islands are readily available from nearly every room in both buildings. In addition to the heated, gunite pool, there is a separate area with a hot tub. Seven Gates Farm has a rich history, and comprises approximately 1,600 acres. In addition to generous, private lot sizes, nearly 1,000 common acres are held in permanent conservation, and they feature open fields, woodlands, ponds, and private trails. Properties in the farm enjoy access to 2 miles of private beach, two piers, and two tennis courts.

One of the best values for a home with a pool is the new construction at 28 Holly Bear Lane in Edgartown, priced at $2,979,000. This just-completed home features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a heated swimming pool. This expanded Colonial has an open floor plan with oak hardwood floors throughout, and a ground-floor primary suite with exterior access to the pool and patio. The home features central air conditioning, a 1,400-square-foot basement with 9-foot ceilings, and just completed professional landscaping.

