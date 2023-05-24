Island screenwriter wins in California

West Tisbury resident Craig Stewart was recently awarded best screenplay at the San Pedro Film Festival in California for his script submission, “Three Rivers Meet,” the narrative and love story of a Native American woman. It also won best screenplay at the Carmel Film Festival, and was recently a selected entry in the Santa Fe Independent Film Festival and the Tokyo Lift-Off festival.

Steward’s theater work includes the play “By the Sea,” which was performed at the American Theatre of Actors in Manhattan.

Steward has worked for Elder Services for 27 years, and resides in West Tisbury with his wife, Lucinda Buehler.