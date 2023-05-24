Poet’s Corner: ‘Greetings from the Vineyard’

Greetings from the Vineyard

By Fran Schumer

I’m on my island,

you’re on yours

on the 31st floor

of building three —

The Coleridge.

Forgive me if I say

you are the albatross

around my neck

as I once was around yours.

You worried about me

during my bad girl time,

wanted to call every day

but didn’t. You had

to let me grow up.

Now I worry about you,

want to call every day,

rush home, but don’t.

I have to let you grow old.

Fran Schumer writes poetry and prose from her home in Oak Bluffs. She won a Martha’s Vineyard Institute of Creative Writing poetry fellowship in 2021, and was a winner of the Martha’s Vineyard Poet Laureate’s Contest in 2022. Her book, “Weight,” is available on Amazon. A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., her heart belongs there and here.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.