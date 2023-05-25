Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard update

Our Older Adult Digital Equity Coalition is focused on providing assistance and other resources to older adults to improve their literacy with cell phones, tablets, and notebook computers. Coalition members West Tisbury library, Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard (HAMV), and Howes House (Up-Island Council on Aging) will be hosting an educational session with Martha’s Vineyard Hospital on How to use Patient Gateway, MVH’s patient portal. This session will occur on Friday, June 16, at 2 pm at the West Tisbury library. Come learn how to use Patient Gateway for contacting your doctor, getting a prescription refilled, or scheduling an appointment. Whether you haven’t used Patient Gateway before, or if you just want to brush up on your skills, you will find this session helpful.

An update on our transportation program for older adults who are undergoing eye procedures at Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston (OCB): If you are a patient of Dr. Hu or Dr. O’Connor, and need transportation to Sandwich or Plymouth, we have a solution for you! The Medivan is currently scheduled to provide transportation for patients and their companions on the following dates: June 13, July 11, August 8, and Sept. 5. After making your appointment with Dr. Hu’s office or Dr. O’Connor’s office for these days, a reservation must also be made on the VTA Medivan. To make a reservation on the VTA Medivan, call 508-693-9440 and select option 1 no later than noon the Thursday before the appointment.

HAMV grows! We are delighted to share the news that Lynn Marquedant has joined HAMV as an associate director. She has recently moved back to the Vineyard, and brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and energy to all things Healthy Aging. Welcome, Lynn.

For more information, visit the Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard website: hamv.org.