Up-Island Council on Aging: June 2023

Up-Island Council on Aging, Howes House
1042 State Rd., West Tisbury
Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 4 pm, closed holidays
508-693-2896
friendsofupislandcouncilonaging.org
June Offerings
- June 6, 11 am Queer Argentina: Live walking tour via zoom or here at the Howes House on the big screen
- Annual Howes House Art Show, Friday, June 23, 12 – 4 pm, Saturday, June 24, 10 am – 2 pm
- Join us on Thursdays at 12:30 for Brown Bag lunches – bring your own brown bag lunch, and we will supply a delicious dessert and great company!
In-person Programs
- Parkinson’s Group, second Monday of the month at 1 pm (new time). A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.
- Pedi Care, fourth Monday of the month, by appointment at 508-693-2896.
- Knitters Group, Mondays at 7 pm. Contact Ginny at islandgirlwt@gmail.com.
- Audiology Clinic, fourth Tuesday of the month, by appointment at 508-693-2896.
- Bridge is back at the Howes House, Tuesdays, 2 – 5.
- Conni Baker, Esq. at the UICOA: Legal service offered the second Tuesday of the month. Call 508-477-4502 to schedule an appointment.
- Margarita Kelly Fitness Class – Weekly on Wednesdays at 10 am
- Yoga with Kat (all levels) – Weekly Wednesdays at 11 am
- Watercolor Group, Fridays at 1 pm. Bring your own supplies and enjoy an afternoon of painting still life with watercolor, or medium of your choice.
Virtual Programs
- Yoga with Martha Abbott! Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 9:30 am. Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in info. Martha will be back in person Mondays and Fridays starting in June.
- Strength Training with Katryn Gilbert! 9 am and 9:35 am, four times a week! 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!
- Gentle Yoga with Kanta on Zoom! Tuesdays at 11:30 am!
- Meeting ID: 824 4775 7861, Passcode: 709904
The Howes House offers outreach; fuel assistance; SNAP; government surplus food distribution; notary services; Lifeline & Be Safer at Home; durable medical equipment; reassurance phone calls; File of Life; SHINE; and more!