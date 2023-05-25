Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: June 2023

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging

21 Wamsutta Ave.

Rose M. Cogliano, 508-693-4509, ext 3

oakbluffsma.gov/152/Council-on-Aging

Weekly Exercise, In-person and Zoom

Monday

9 am, group exercise Zoom with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExercise

Thursday

9 am, Zoom exercise with Bill White

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExerciseWhite

Friday

9 am, Zoom exercise with Floyd Lifton. Please be ready with your Zooming device, whether computer, tablet, smartphone, or landline (audio only), and an armless chair.

Zoom: bit.ly/ZoomFloyd

To join the exercise group by phone, call 301-715-8592 or 312-626-6799.

Meeting ID: 897 4727 1394

Passcode: 188397

Please note: Exercise will continue in Zoom format, but we are excited to have all exercise classes live and in-person at OBCOA, Masks are optional at Oak Bluffs Council on Aging.

The Oak Bluffs Council on Aging will be closed on Monday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth.

Activities

Daily: 9 am, Coffee and Conversation.

Tuesdays, 2 to 3 pm: “Crocheting with a Cop,” with OBPD Officer Savannah Barnes. Bring your crochet hooks, and whip up fast and easy baby hats for donation. Feel free to come by and poke in!

Wednesdays, June 14, 21, and 28: 1 to 3 pm, Bingo! Celebrating our 31st program year.

Thursdays, June 8 and 22, noon: Luncheon with OBCOA and OBPD. Please call to schedule your reservation. Sorry, no walk-ins.

Fridays, 11 am to 3 pm: UFO’s — Unfinished Objects. Bring your bookkeeping, needlework, sewing, or whatever is unfinished, and work on it together with others.

Fridays, 10:30 to noon: Scrabble’s Back! Please come and bring a friend!

Monday, June 5, 1 pm: “Spring Herring Informative Presentation,” with Donovan McElligatt, Oak Bluffs Shellfish constable, herring warden, and assistant harbormaster. Donovan will be here the first Monday of each month for conversation and education about aquatic life, shellfish, and wildlife, just to name a few topics.

Tuesday, June 6, 12:30 to 1:30 pm: Town Nurse Clinic. Please call to pre-register.

Wednesday, June 7, 10:30 am: “Coffee with a Cop” program! Come meet our Chief, Jonathan Searle and his great staff. Please call 508-693-4509, ext. 3 to pre-register.

Announcements

Karen Ogden and her Animal Mobile Learning Series will be back in fall 2023.

Audiologist Barbara Eaton will be coming to OBCOA to assist clients regarding their hearing needs by appointment, on a date to be determined for June. Contact Rose at 508-693-4509, ext. 3, for additional information.

We offer assistance with SNAP, Lifeline, durable medical equipment, fuel assistance, telephone reassurance calls, insurance assistance, monthly Social Security video display.

We have a wonderful selection of puzzles available to take home.

Happy June! Happy Father’s Day! Happy Juneteenth! Happy spring and summer! Teamwork makes the dream work!