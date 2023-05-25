Tisbury Council on Aging: June 2023

Tisbury Senior Center

34 Pine Tree Road, Vineyard Haven

Director: Joyce Stiles-Tucker

508-696-4205

tisburyma.gov/council-aging

Announcements

June 6, Wellness Clinic: 10:30 – 11:30 am

June 6, Food Distribution: 10 am – noon

June 8, Legal Advice:1 – 3 pm. Call to make an appointment.

June 19, Diabetes Support Group: 1 – 2 pm. Family members are welcome.

June 20, Food Distribution, 10 am – noon

Upcoming Events/Programs

Matter of Balance, an eight-week class on July 10, 17, 24, 31, and August 7, 14, 21, and 28. The program focuses on how to control a fall, reduce your risk of a fall, and exercise to increase strength and balance. All classes are on Mondays from 9:30 am – 11:30 am. Register by calling the Tisbury Council on Aging at 508-696-4205.

A health fair is being planned for August 31 from 2 to 4 pm at the Tisbury Senior Center. There will be blood pressure, glaucoma, possibly cholesterol screening, and hearing testing. There will also be agencies that will have tables to tell what services they provide. Watch future newsletter for updates.

Watch our future newsletter for updates on starting the lunches at the senior center.

Activities

Mondays

Start your week with humor and the creativity of 5-line limericks! 10:30 am

Make Creative, Colorful Cards, 5.5 x 4.25. Templates and soft color pencils provided at class, 1 pm

Join the Silver Quilters; bring your unfinished quilt, or start anew. Tell a friend they are welcome! 1 pm

Tuesdays

Knitters, knit at the senior center; bring a friend! We have yarn, or bring your own, 9 am

Fitness with Catie, 10 am

Your Favorite Book and Stories with group discussion, 11 am

Wednesdays

Play Reading, followed with discussion, 9 am

Ukulele Players with Martha, guys and gals! 1 – 3 pm

Meditation Yoga with Steve, 3 pm

Thursdays

Fitness with Catie, 10 am

Discussion Group, nNew topics weekly. Just stop by to join in the talk, 11 am

Boggle, 1:30 pm

Fridays

Party Bridge with Rachel Siemen, 1 pm

Your Favorite Books and Stories, with group discussion, 11 am

Dance to Music, exercise that is fun! 20 minutes of favorite dance music, 2 pm

Let us know if you are interested in the following: Bingo, Games, Chess, or Checkers.

The Tisbury Senior Center is here for you! Becoming a senior opens freedom to try new adventures and meet new friends. Take time in the day to rejuvenate and watch the beauty of spring to summer unfold! We hope to see you soon!