Vineyard businesses readying for the Memorial Day masses

Local businesses on Martha’s Vineyard have been gearing up for the Memorial Day Weekend, the unofficial start of summer on the Island.

As Tony Breth, owner of Porto Pizza in Vineyard Haven tells us, it’s no days off until September from here on out.

“It’s going to be insane, it’s like a stress test before the summer starts,” Breth said. “We order a lot more products than we have been over the past 7 months.”

In the video below, we also hear from the manager at Nancy’s Restaurant in Oak Bluffs about their struggles having enough employees for the summer, and housing for their staff.

“We have a fair amount of rooms,” said Steven Ansara at Nancy’s. “We purchased another house 2 years back, purely for staff housing.”