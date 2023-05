Lynn C. Tuck, 79, of Vineyard Haven, died on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Her memorial service will be private, and a complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Jane Goodall Institute, 1120 20th St. NW, No. 520s, Washington, DC 20036 or online at bit.ly/Goodall_Donate.

Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.