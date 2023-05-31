Cribbage Club results

Twenty-one members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown to play our favorite game of cribbage. The results are as follows:

First, Albion Alley with a 10/5 +89 card

Second, Jack Silvia with a 10/5 +68 card

Third, Tina Lavendier with a 9/4 +74 card

Fourth, Robert Hakenson with a 9/4 +23 card

Fifth, Roy Scheffer with a 8/4 +39 card

There were only three skunks this week (a game won by 31 points or more). There was one 23-point hand, by Ed Montesion. There were two flushes in the crib, by Tricia Bergeron and Ron Ferreira,and a 28-point hand (second-best hand in cribbage) by Collin Evanson. There were no 24-point hands this week.

If you love cribbage and want to come and play, please join us any Wednesday night. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start play at 6pm sharp.