To the Editor:

To the person who put up the multiple 25 mph signs on County Road: Thank You.

I have been jogging County Road daily for over 35 years, before the bike path, and since the pandemic, drivers have been going a lot closer to 45 mph on that stretch. And many, much faster. And it seems to be working. People are now driving closer to 35 mph.

Ken Rusczyk

Oak Bluffs