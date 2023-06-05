Safety tips for bikers

To the Editor:

Our roads have become congested with many kinds of vehicles on the road. The point of this letter is safety. I am a human who has spent considerable time pedaling a bicycle, often towing a trailer containing young humans. According to Massachusetts law, when you are on the road where automobiles and trucks also drive, and you are operating anything with wheels, or one wheel, you are a vehicle and traffic laws apply to you. You have the right to use the traffic lane. However, stop at stop signs. Travel in the correct direction on one-way streets. No passing on the right. Within town limits, it is illegal to ride on the sidewalks. On designated bike paths, there is a variety in velocity of users. Strollers with young Humans in them, runners, pedal bicycles, scooters, electric bicycles, one wheels, electric and non-electric skateboards, probably more than I can think of. Stay right, if you pass, call out “on your left”. (Though many humans enjoy listening with earbuds while on the shared use paths.) At night, reflectors and lights are essential. Not even going to get into phone use while operating or pedaling. It is fabulous seeing various means of transportation.

Shelly Jones

Vineyard Haven