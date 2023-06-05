Say no to the police patrol boat

To the Editor:

I cannot support the idea of spending more taxpayer money on a boat for the police. Most of us are struggling to pay extra taxes for school underestimate, let’s nip this one in the bud. Harbormaster Crocker says in his 17 years here only requested police help 4 or 5 times or once every 3 years and they have asked his help an equal number of times. Somebody mentioned issues on Steamship ferries. Well, some little boat isn’t going to go to sea and to get on board to break it up? There are State police and local police at both ports. If a real issue arises, it should go to real experts: The coast guard.

$1000 a month is a waste of money and policeman’s time which would be better used [based on a number of articles in this paper] studying laws applied to land-based issues.

Tim Whiting

Tisbury