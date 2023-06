Increase your ability to balance and connect to the earth in the comfort of your own home, during a yoga series led by Kanta Lipsky. Mats are not necessary, as some of the movements will be practiced in a chair. Classes are free, open to everyone, and held on Zoom through the West Tisbury library. Monday, June 12, 11:30 am. To sign up, email wt_mail@clamsnet.org, or call 508-693-3366.