Now is the time to break that ukulele out of hiding and join fellow uke players for some fun jam sessions. Drop in, or make a summer commitment. Music sheets will be available if needed, or feel free to bring your own suggestions. Oh, and singers are always welcome to join in on the fun. Featherstone Center for the Arts, Thursday, June 8, 4:30 pm. For questions, email mscheermv@gmail.com, or call 774-255-0404.